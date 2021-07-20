Partly Cloudy icon
White House and Pelosi aides test positive for coronavirus amid Texas lawmakers’ D.C. visit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a christening ceremony for the the USNS John Lewis Saturday July 17, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
A White House staffer and a senior communications aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have tested positive for Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated, a White House official and a spokesman for the California Democrat confirmed Tuesday.

Pelosi’s aide received the diagnosis after coming in contact with members of the Texas Legislature last week, the speaker’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said.

The aide “has had no contact with the speaker since exposure,” Hammill said. Additionally, the entire press office was working remotely Tuesday, with the exception of those who had no exposure to the aide or have recently tested negative, he said.

