Houston’s Yellow Cab files for bankruptcy, could be replaced by zTrip

HOUSTON – Houston’s Yellow Cab services may soon come to an end after the company announced it’s filing for bankruptcy.

“The old adage that you’re going to hail a cab, that’s like from the 80′s or whatever,” said Brock Fletcher, a traveler from Michigan.

For as long as some Houstonians can remember, Yellow Cabs have been a symbol in transportation when driving yourself is not an option.

The company said it’s filing for bankruptcy in San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.

“The reality is, I think they’re just catching up with the times,” Fletcher said.

zTrip, a ride-sharing company that allows you to hail or schedule a taxi, limousine or black car service, entered an agreement with Yellow Cab to purchase its assets as part of the bankruptcy.

zTrip CEO Bill George said if the acquisition goes through, he would expand Yellow Cab services, but not disrupt the company.

“We’ll continue operating with the same drivers, and we will have new vehicles that we’ll put into a fleet with new upgraded technology. But the goal is absolutely zero interruption in service,” said George,

With cab companies throughout the world becoming more and more obsolete, travelers we spoke to are in favor of the change.

“Well, I think when you’re looking for a ride, it’s easiest when you can do it from your phone,” Fletcher said.

George said there will be a hearing at the bankruptcy court on Tuesday where the judge will decide if zTrip can move forward with purchasing the company.

If all goes as planned, riders could see zTrip replacing cabs at the airport and throughout Houston in about four weeks.

“At airports, it’s easy to get a taxi. It’s not always easy to get a taxi everywhere,” said traveler Kashif Pathan.