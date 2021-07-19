Immigrant youth to protest outside federal court in downtown Houston following ruling on DACA

HOUSTON – Immigrant youth and allies from United We Dream plan to hold a press conference during its rally outside the U.S. District Court Monday in downtown Houston following the Texas v. U.S. ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A Texas federal judge ruled to partially end the DACA program in the lawsuit, meaning no new DACA applications will be accepted. USCIS can continue to process renewal applications.

The immigrant youth will gather outside 515 Rusk St. where DACA recipients, first-time DACA applicants and those who never qualified for DACA and allies will plan to speak during the protest.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. and KPRC 2 will stream live in the video player above.