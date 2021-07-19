Game of Thrones-inspired pop-up bar opening in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A Game of Thrones-inspired experience is coming to downtown Houston.

The Haus of Thrones is a 10-square-foot, multi-level recreation of Westeros, the fictional world of the fan-favorite HBO series. The adults-only bar opens at 505 Main Street on July 23.

The interactive pop-up features photo opportunities of King’s Landing, The Infamous Wall of the Nights Watch and Winterfall. It also has an daily “Iron Throne” contest where guests can use everyday materials to build their best mini version of the Iron Throne.

Weekly activities include:

SUNDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY: Game Night with life-size game pieces

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY: Game of Thrones-inspired trivia with prizes

FRIDAY, SATURDAY: Game of Thrones-inspired costume contest with prizes

Tickets are $40 per person. Food, drinks & merchandise are sold separately. All guests must be 21 years or older.

Ad

Experiences run every two hours: 4-6 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Birthday and private parties are also avaiable.