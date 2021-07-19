27-year-old man accused of murder added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

TYLER, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a 27-year-old man, of Tyler, to the Texas Most Wanted Fugitives list on Monday.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is wanted for murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation.

DPS said Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019 when he violated his parole and disappeared from his known address in Tyler. On May 13, DPS said Scroggins fatally shot a man during a robbery in Tyler, and a warrant arrest for capital murder was issued for him on June 2 by the Tyler Police Department.

Officials described Scroggins as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. They also said he has tattoos on both of his upper arms.

Smith County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Scroggins’ arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Ad

- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).