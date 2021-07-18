World’s largest breakdancing competition makes post-COVID return to Houston

Red Bull BC One is set to return on Saturday, August 14 at Warehouse Live.

HOUSTON – The world’s largest breakdancing competition is coming to Houston.

Red Bull BC One is set to return on Saturday, August 14 at Warehouse Live. This event will include a series of workshops, leading up to the ultimate breaking battle.

The winner of the Houston cypher will qualify to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Final on August 20-22 in Orlando, Florida.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The event will also be available to stream via VOD across the Red Bull BC One YouTube, Facebook, and Red Bull TV channels 24 hours after the event.