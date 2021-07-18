LINEUP: Miller Outdoor Theatre offering 10 free performances in August

Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park will offer Houston-area residents 10 free performances during August. The lineup includes a slew of Shakespeare films and musical performances.

The outdoor theatre offers both covered and hillside seating. Both are free, but covered seating requires a reservation. Those who wish to reserve covered seating can do so online beginning at 9 a.m., two days prior to the performance date until noon on the day of the performance here.

Masks are strongly encouraged for all attendees, especially those who are unvaccinated.

August 2021 performance schedule

Shakespeare Night At The Movies – Henry V

August 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Kenneth Branagh’s landmark Henry V (1989) Rated PG-13

Shakespeare Night At The Movies – Throne Of Blood

August 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Akira Kurosawa’s masterful Throne of Blood (1957), which brilliantly transposes the story of Macbeth to feudal Japan. This film is not rated but contains some stylized violence.

Shakespeare Night At The Movies – A Midsummer Night’s Dream

August 5 at 8:30 p.m.

Max Reinhardt’s classic Hollywood version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935), featuring an all-star cast including James Cagney, Mickey Rooney and Olivia de Havilland. This film is not rated.

Shakespeare Night At The Movies – Much Ado About Nothing

August 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Kenneth Branagh’s delightful Much Ado About Nothing (1993), featuring sparkling performances by Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington and Michael Keaton. Rated PG-13

Shakespeare Night At The Movies – Romeo + Juliet

August 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Baz Luhrmann’s stylish and action-packed Romeo + Juliet (1996) featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as the star-crossed lovers. Rated PG-13

Silambam Houston Presents: Sharing Stories

August 13 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

With cross-cultural conversation and collaborative storytelling, Sharing Stories incorporates Indian classical dance, flamenco and theatre arts into a unique, family-friendly experience for diverse audiences.

The Diaz Music Institute Presents: Oscar Hernandez with Noche Caliente

August 14 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Diaz Music Institute presents 4X Grammy Award Winner, pianist and composer Oscar Hernández performing with Houston’s own Awarding-winning youth group “Caliente”, directed by Grammy Nominated Music Educator Top 10 Finalist Jose Antonio Diaz.

“Noche Caliente” (Hot Night) is an incredible evening of great music entertainment that celebrates the different cultures of the Hispanic community. Held at Houston’s beautiful Miller Outdoor Theater, this program features a renowned Latin artist in musical dialogue with America’s hottest Latin youth group, Caliente.

This event includes music and dance performances from professional and amateur artists with a focus on Hispanic heritage.

Indian Performing Arts Samskriti Presents: Incredible India – Bhoomi

August 20 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!

Bhoomi explores one of humanity’s greatest challenges – climate change – through the lens of Indian philosophical thought. Framed by the portrayal of the five natural elements – space, air, fire, water and earth – the work depicts the evolution of humanity’s connection to these fundamental aspects of the earth’s existence.

Bhoomi is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Classic Albums Live Presents: Fleetwood Mac Rumors

August 21 at 8:30 p.m.

This performance will not be livestreamed.

CAL returns to the Miller stage to recreate one of the best-selling albums of all time, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors, note for note, cut for cut! A Miller favorite, Classic Albums Live lives up to its stellar reputation of performing hit albums exactly as you remember. The album, released in 1977 is one of the best-selling albums of all time and won the 1977 Grammy for Album of the Year.

Los Chicos Del 512 The Selena Experience

August 28 at 8:30 p.m.

We’re LIVE on stage and online! You can choose to watch it on our website here, our YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here! Digital broadcast sponsored in part by AARP.

A Mind-blowing Selena tribute that will make you sing, dance and relive the magic of Selena! Having sold out venue after venue and with a most recent performance for the Chicago Bulls and the Marines Okinawa, Japan, Los Chicos del 512 are on fire!