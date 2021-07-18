HCSO: 2 men fatally shot in northeast Houston parking lot

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Two men were fatally shot in northeast Houston Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:44 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location in the 6600 block of Brittmore in west Harris County in reference to a weapons disturbance.

On arrival, deputies located two unidentified Hispanic males in their early twenties unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds down a parking lot.

Paramedics pronounced one victim deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.

Witnesses reported observing a large crowd gathered outside in the parking lot immediately before the shooting. Several people were observed running from the scene after the shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined several people, approximately 30 or so, were drinking and barbecuing out in front of a business when some sort of altercation occurred. The fight escalated into a shooting, said Sergeant Pinkens during a news conference.

Ad

Sergeant Pinkens update media on double murder in the 6600 block of Brittmoore. Please call 713-221-6000 if you have any informations in regards to this incident. pic.twitter.com/UJJXxIoQdM — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 18, 2021

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, no suspect description information is available, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call HCSO homicide unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).