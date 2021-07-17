HPD: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on US-290

HOUSTON – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on US-290 early Saturday.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the inbound main lanes of US-290 near the I-10 flyover exit.

A preliminary investigation determined that a male in a silver vehicle was driving eastbound on the freeway when he crashed into a guard rail between the inbound main lanes of US-290 and the I-10 flyover exit. Officers said they found no evidence the driver attempted to stop before crashing into the barrier.

Investigators found no indication any other vehicles were involved.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division.