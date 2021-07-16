‘It takes a lot to scare me’: Homeowner on edge after 2 men attempted to break down her front door

HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who were caught on camera kicking in a west Harris County woman’s home.

“The lead guy put his foot right there where that deadbolt is, so his foot got hung in here and this screen door was completely damaged, said homeowner Patty Norrell. “So when he hit this right here, all the wood on the inside was splintered.”

Norrell has lived in her home for 20 years and said she was getting ready for work when she heard what sounded like an explosion.

“If I had the opportunity to ask them why, that’s what I want to know, why? What was your purpose? If it was to scare me, let me know so I can be scared. I’m a good ole country girl and it takes a lot to scare me,” said Norrell.

She estimates the damage to her home will cost her about $2,500.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office is investigating the incident but has not made any arrests.

Ad

Norrell is hoping the public will come forward and help them find the men responsible.

“I would like them to give Constable Ted Heap a call and let him know, ‘Hey, listen, we think we know who these folks are because they can’t go around ruining people’s property,’” said Norrell.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Precinct 5 investigator Rebecca Valdez at: Rebecca.Valdez@cn5.hctx.net