Family hoping for answers in fatal Hitchcock hit-and-run

HITCHCOCK, Texas – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver involved in a deadly hit and run on June 11 in Hitchcock, a small town in Galveston County.

Officials said David Kirkland was hit by a truck while standing in the driveway of a Bostonian Inn Motel on the 9100 block of Highway 6 near Amber Drive.

Faith Gillum, Kirkland’s daughter, said the past month has been exhausting trying to get answers regarding the fatal incident. The family hopes the person responsible will come forward so they can have closure.

“We have to look into everything, because I want to know what happened and why,” Gillum said.

Gillum said her 47-year-old father kept to himself and loved motorcycles.

“He liked to work on motorcycles and that’s pretty much it,” she said.

At a press conference Thursday morning, detectives said they believe Kirkland was hit by a grey or silver Chevrolet Malibu with a model year between 2008-2012 and heavy right front damage.

Gillum showed KPRC 2 still pictures from a surveillance camera.

“You can barely see my dad right there by that sign on the road and then this car was up behind him and the next shot they had run him over,” Gillum said.

Gillum said a possible witness who was driving behind the person who hit her dad stopped, turned on their hazard lights and then drove off. She said the person didn’t even call for help.

“You have to have known something, where they went or where they turned off something like a letter from their license plate,” she said.

There are no leads or suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Annie Almendarez at (409) 750-3469 or Detective Kathryn Salas at (409) 316-7257.