Driver in stolen vehicle leads police on 125-mile chase across Houston areas, officers say

Driver in stolen vehicle leads police on 125-mile chase, officers say

HOUSTON – A suspect in a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase reaching 100 miles per hour and lasting for 125 miles, authorities said.

Officers said the chase was so long, several Houston police units had to stop and get gas in Splendora.

Police said on Thursday around 9 p.m. they spotted a stolen Nissan Versa in a hotel parking lot on I-10 near Highway 6 and attempted to stop the driver, but he took off.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter joined the pursuit, and deputies from Montgomery and Liberty counties attempted to spike the vehicle but authorities said the chase continued.

Officers said the chase finally ended just south of Loop 105 in Cleveland, where police were able to take the suspect into custody.

The vehicle had been stolen from a rental company several days ago in west Houston, investigators said.

Investigators said drugs were also recovered at the scene.