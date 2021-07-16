Dog shot in face with arrow: Here’s how you can help

The Houston Human Society is asking for donations to help a 2-year-old Evo who was shot in the face with an arrow.

HOUSTON – The Houston Human Society is asking for donations to help a 2-year-old dog who was shot in the face with an arrow.

The pup, named Evo, suffered the injury after running loose. Evo was found in severe pain after having an arrow deeply embedded into her left eye, officials said. She was picked up by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce partner BARC.

The veterinarian said Evo is “very lucky to be alive, the arrow was only inches away from hitting a vital part of her head that would have been fatal.” The pup is currently being treated by medical staff but will need extensive medical care.

The Houston Humane Society is asking for donations to help support Evo through her medical procedures. To donate, click here.

Ad

The Houston Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

To report animal cruelty, abuse, neglect and abandonment click the following link 927paws.org or call 832-927-PAWS.