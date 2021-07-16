37-year-old man dies in custody at Chambers County Jail, sheriff’s office says

A 37-year-old man died in police custody Wednesday following a medical emergency at Chambers County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

HOUSTON – A 37-year-old man died in police custody Wednesday following a medical emergency at Chambers County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Dontriel Javon Coates was booked at the jail for two motions to revoke probation felony warrants. Officials said he was placed in a holding cell to await arraignment.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:20 p.m. Coates asked to speak with the jail administrator, regarding why he was not allowed a bond. Officials said he was informed that he was being held on a no-bond warrant and was returned to his holding cell without incident.

Investigators said Coates remained under supervision throughout the day. However, shortly after a routine check at 4:34 p.m., jail staff said they found Coates in “an off position and sweating profusely.” Officials said they took immediate action by notifying the jail medical staff and EMS.

Officials said Coates was transported by ambulance to Bayside Community Hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m., where the medical team performed lifesaving measures for over two hours. But, he was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m.

Chambers County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Judge David Hatfield has ordered an inquest, a standard practice in custodial deaths. While the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers will conduct the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dontriel Coates at this most difficult time,” said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.