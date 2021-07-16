13-year-old boy accidentally shot in Fifth Ward area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot in Houston’s Fifth Ward area.

Officers from the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Wipprecht Street around 3:40 p.m.

Police said the 13-year-old was found shot in the hip. The condition of the teenager was not immediately released.

Officers said witnesses at the scene said they were moving a bunch of stuff when a gun fell out of a box and went off, striking the teen.

Northeast officers are at 3800 Wipprecht. 13 year old male shot in the hip in what appears to be an accidental shooting. 202 pic.twitter.com/KlAodRAKRS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.