Local News

13-year-old boy accidentally shot in Fifth Ward area, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

13-year-old accidently shot in Houston's Fifth Ward.
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot in Houston’s Fifth Ward area.

Officers from the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Wipprecht Street around 3:40 p.m.

Police said the 13-year-old was found shot in the hip. The condition of the teenager was not immediately released.

Officers said witnesses at the scene said they were moving a bunch of stuff when a gun fell out of a box and went off, striking the teen.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

