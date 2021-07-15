Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Gulf Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston Wednesday evening.

Investigators said Houston police were conducting a prostitution and human trafficking investigation near the Gulf Freeway at Monroe when they spotted a man who was possibly engaging in soliciting prostitution.

Officers said when they tried to pull the suspect over, he fled the scene.

After a short police chase, officers said the suspect crashed his vehicle while making a U-turn under the Gulf Freeway.

Officers attempted to get the suspect to exit his vehicle so they could detain him, but the suspect refused, according to police.

After several attempts to detain the suspect, police said two HPD officers discharged their weapons, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said after searching the suspect’s vehicle, they found a gun on the floorboard where the suspect was sitting.

The two officers who discharged their weapon was placed on administrative duty. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more updates.