Cases tied to Friendswood officer under review

The district attorney’s offices in Harris and Galveston counties said they are now reviewing hundreds of cases involving Friendswood police officer Sara Carter.

“Her credibility is certainly in question,” said defense attorney Dan Krieger.

Krieger is representing a man who was arrested by Carter on a DWI charge. While looking into the case, Krieger said he discovered and told prosecutors about a 2017 internal investigation involving the officer.

“The issues that were raised through this create a big problem for her past cases and her current cases,” Krieger said.

According to an attorney for Friendswood police, the complaint was based on accusations about a lack of probable cause for traffic stops by Carter. The department’s investigation found she did not violate any policy.

Despite the outcome, the DA’s office in Galveston County said it was concerned about the report and recent testimony the officer gave in court.

Between 35 and 36 cases in Galveston County have been dismissed, most of them for DWI, a prosecutor said.

“I think it’s appropriate,” Krieger said. “I wish it had happened sooner. I wish we could’ve known about this back in 2017 and I pray that they’re going to do the right thing.”

Prosecutors said they are now waiting on a transcript of the officer’s recent testimony as part of their review.

Two defense attorneys who spoke with KPRC 2 want to know why word of the investigation did not come to light sooner.

KPRC 2 was unable to reach Carter on Wednesday.

The department said the officer has been with the agency since 2014 and is currently on administrative leave.