Ask 2: Why are the freeway lights out on I-45?

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are the freeway lights out on I-45?

Answer: TXDOT has been doing a lot of construction work out there near La Marque close to FM-1765. It’s not ideal to have dark roadways, but this is part of their standard protocol in work zones. When they start a construction project they’ve got to rip out all fiberoptic cables and utility lines.

