3 police officers wounded during SWAT standoff in Levelland, Texas near Lubbock

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Texas, Crime
Breaking news
Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Three police officers have been wounded in a SWAT standoff in Levelland, Texas, in Hockley County, about 30 miles west of Lubbock, Texas.

All of the officers have been transported to the hospital for treatment in Lubbock, according to police.

At this time, local law enforcement is dealing with a barricaded subject in the 1100 block of 10th Street, between Ave J & Ave I.

Other agencies, including Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Lubbock S.W.A.T., are onsite.

People are being advised to avoid the area, and allow law enforcement to keep the area secure.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

