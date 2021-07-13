VIDEO: Dashcam captures tanker truck explosion while driving on freeway

Video captures moments before tanker truck explosion on I-75 in Troy

Police have released new footage captured by a dashcam, showing the moments leading up to a tanker truck explosion on an interstate in the Detroit area.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station WDIV, the driver of the tanker truck lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the median, and the truck immediately caught fire.

Police say the driver was able to escape the truck cab and only suffered minor injuries.

According to WDIV, the driver was hauling 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Police said the fire began around 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 12, and firefighters finally put it out around 3:20 p.m., WDIV reports.

Watch the video below: