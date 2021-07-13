Spencer Solves It helps former volunteer firefighter who lost leg due to flesh-eating bacteria

HOUSTON – For 30 years, Brian Shirley fought monster fires and helped save lives as a volunteer firefighter and assistant EMT for the CyFair Volunteer Fire Department.

But five months ago, Brian developed a severe infection that spread throughout his right leg and caused him to require four separate amputations.

Brian lost almost all of his leg to flesh-eating bacteria.

Now, unable to work, he has lost his home, his car, and his job. He is currently living in an apartment with his wife and two sons, who are both autistic.

Brian is in need of a lot of help, and now the Spencer Solves It team is proving him with an apartment full of new furniture. The furniture comes courtesy of Gallery Furniture.

Brian said his family will need more financial help to make it. Brian has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone willing to help his family during these trying times.