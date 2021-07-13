Man accused of threatening family members before using gasoline to set their home on fire, officials say

CONROE, Texas – A man is accused of threatening his family members and then setting their home on fire in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Erik Ronald Rod, 41, was arrested and charged with arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony.

On Monday, the Needham Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire in the 11600 block of Old Oaks Lane around 9 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the front of the home on fire and quickly worked to extinguish it.

Investigators said Rod, who lives nearby, walked to the family member’s home and began threatening to kill them before pouring gasoline on the front of the occupied home. Family members told investigators that they smelled gasoline before the fire started, and due to the fire being started at the front of the home, they had to escape out the backdoor.

Rod was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. A bond has not been set for the suspect.