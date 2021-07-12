Fundraiser parade held for HFD firefighter who’s battling cancer. Here’s how you can help

Fundraiser held by the Houston Fire Department and Waller County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office for Walter Graves, a 20 plus veteran of the Houston Fire Department and volunteers for the Waller County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

HOUSTON – A man who has dedicated his life to helping his community is receiving some help of his own as he fights for his life.

The Houston Fire Department and Waller County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office put on a fundraiser parade Sunday to help one of their own.

In November 2020, Walter Graves was diagnosed with stage three multiple myeloma, which impacts your plasma cells -- the same ones used to fight off infections.

Graves is a 20 plus veteran of the Houston Fire Department and volunteer for the Waller County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

“We see many tragedies today that happen to peace officers and firefighters, we can’t sit silent and allow one of our brothers, suffer and hurting and not meet his needs,” said Herschel Smith, constable-elect of Waller County Precinct 3.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise funds for Graves’ medical treatment. Click here to donate.