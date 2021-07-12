Canadian woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for drug trafficking in Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A 51-year-old woman from Cuba has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for distributing cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced on Monday.

Elizabeth K. Fisher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on Jan. 11, 2020.

On Monday, Fisher was sentenced to seven years in prison, immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Fisher intended to come to Houston where she would receive shipments of cocaine to test and store before delivering it to someone who would then transport it to Canada.

Officials said Fisher first flew into the U.S. in April 2019 and rented a townhouse in Houston before returning to Calgary, Canada, on April 30.

On May 12, 2019, officials said Fisher returned to Houston, and less than a week later, she drove to a Home Depot store where she met with an individual who got into her car and drove off while Fisher entered the store.

Authorities said when Fisher exited the store and got into the vehicle, they executed a traffic stop and found four duffle bags containing a total of 78 kilograms of cocaine.

Fisher remains in jail pending her transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.