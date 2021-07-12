2 people shot outside Little Woodrow’s Bar and Grill in Tomball, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after two people were shot at a Little Woodrow’s Bar and Grill in Tomball Monday.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Little Woodrow’s located at 11241 Timber Tech Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

According to investigators, responding deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Deputies said that man was transported by ambulance in critical condition.

Deputies said a second man who works as a bouncer at the establishment was found inside the restaurant with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Investigators said there was some sort of fight between two different groups of people in the parking lot of the restaurant. The bouncer reportedly tried to break up the fight when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooter took off from the scene and they currently don’t have a description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 247-9100.