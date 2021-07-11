Ultra-realistic, animatronic dinosaurs stomp back to Houston

Dinosaurs will walk the Earth once again. Well, sort of. On view Aug. 13 through Aug. 15, Jurassic Quest’s prehistoric spectacle will transform the NRG Center into an interactive experience.

Dubbed the largest immersive, animatronic dinosaur experience in North America, the traveling animatronic attraction features more than 70 life-size dinosaurs, including an 80-foot Spinosaurus and 50 foot-long Megalodon.

Created in collaboration with leading paleontologists, the life-sized dinos were “painstakingly replicated in every detail,” according to organizers. “Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.”

Tickets are available online. Timed-entry tickets cost $19 to $22 per person.

The indoor experience at NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054, will operate 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

A drive-thru version of the animatronic attraction came to the Houston area, specifically to Katy Mills Shopping Mall, in December.

For additional information, visit jurassicquest.com.

