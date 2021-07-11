HCSO: Driver dies in rollover crash on I-45

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver died in a rollover crash on _45 overnight, Harris County deputies said.

At approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location near the intersection of I-45 southbound and Cypress Wood Dr in reference to a three-vehicle crash.

A caller told dispatch a Black male driver struck two vehicles before hitting a concrete retaining wall. The man’s vehicle turned over on impact.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The freeway was temporarily closed while investigators reconstructed the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and in its early stages.

No one else was injured in the crash.