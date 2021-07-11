Have you seen Allison? Search underway for missing Richmond woman

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate and verify the welfare of Allison Chapman Kempe, a 41-year-old resident of Richmond, Texas.

Kempe was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on July 9 as she departed a restaurant in the 6300 block of FM 1463 in Katy, Texas.

Kempe was thought to be returning to her Richmond area home near FM 359 and FM 723, but her whereabouts remain unknown, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Kempe drives a White Acura.

Anyone with information concerning Kempe’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.