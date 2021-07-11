2 people injured in west Houston shooting; Gunman on the run, police say

Two people injured in west Houston shooting; Gunman on the run, police say

HOUSTON – Two people were injured in a shooting in west Houston overnight, Houston police said.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 7800 block of Westheimer Road in reference to reports of a shooting.

On arrival, units located two victims suffering gunshot wounds sitting in a blue corvette.

The driver was shot in the head and in the torso and was in critical condition. The passenger sustained a graze wound to the face and gunshot wound to his arm. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspect is a Black male in a silver Mercedes-Benz ML350.

Witnesses told investigators the silver vehicle pulled up next to the blue corvette. The driver shot into the corvette numerous times before fleeing the scene.

A search for the suspect is underway.