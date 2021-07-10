United Airlines adds nearly 150 flights to warm-weather destinations

Houston – Don’t catch a cold this winter, instead catch one of the United Airlines flights to a warm city!

As the demand for travel increased five-fold than last year’s July period, United Airline has prepared for more than a year to expand its winter schedule and give customers more air travel choices.

United has worked closely with its network planning teams and the airline’s operating groups to add nearly 150 flights to warm-weather destination cities. Additionally, its increasing its service to Latin beach and leisure markets.

“Celebrating the holidays with family and loved ones in 2020 was a challenge, and we know our customers are already eager to plan winter vacations and gatherings in person this year to make up for time that they lost,” said Ankit Gupta, Vice President of network planning at United Airlines. “As pandemic restrictions ease, people are becoming more confident in planning travel further in advance, so we want to make sure to offer our customers as much choice as possible.”

Ad

Starting this November, through March 2022, the airline will offer the options of United First , Economy Plus and standard Economy seats, with free snacks and Wi-Fi.

Additional U.S. Flights:

• If you live in New York/Newark, up to 25 additional flights are heading to cities such as Ft. Myers, Jacksonville and Savannah

• If you reside in Denver, there are up 14 additional flights to cities including Charleston, Ft. Lauderdale and Savannah

• Chicago residents have up to 12 additional flights to cities including Key West, Las Vegas and San Diego

• From Washington D.C., there are up to 11 additional flights to cities like Charleston, New Orleans and Phoenix

• Houston natives have up to 7 additional flights to Florida, for cities such as Miami, Orlando and Palm Beach

• If you’re traveling from Los Angeles, you have 4 additional flights to Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Myers

• For residents from Cleveland there are up to 4 additional flights to Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Myers

Ad

• There are up to 3 additional flights from San Francisco to Orlando and Ft. Myers

International destinations

United customers don’t have to stay within the country’s borders because the airline is increasing its services to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

12 new routes were added from Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. to destinations like Belize City, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico; Liberia, Costa Rica and Nassau, Bahamas.

Catch your warm flight

United Airline has partnered with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to ensure travelers have a clean, safely, and healthy check-in and landing experience.

Fights are available for booking on United Airline’s website or through their mobile app.