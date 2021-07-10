Man killed, 3 others injured in Lake Conroe boat crash, authorities say

One man was killed and three others were injured in a boat crash on Lake Conroe overnight.

Investigators said a large boat crashed through a bulkhead and into the ground.

The body of a man was recovered in the water and taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office. Three others on the boat were transported to area hospitals.

An investigation into the boat crash is ongoing and in its early stages. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident.

