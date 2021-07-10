HPD: Man fatally shot during argument at north Houston home

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot in his home early Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 3 a.m. officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 11300 block of O’Donnell Dr. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers observed a woman with a pistol walking down the street. Units detained her and later determined she was a witness to the shooting.

At the residence, officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds down in the doorway. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined an altercation occurred between the victim and a suspect described as an adult male at another location. At some point, the suspect came to the victim’s house and an argument ensued. The men argued about paperwork and some sort of exchange of money. The dispute escalated and the suspect shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a grey Honda.

Ad

Authorities believe they know who the suspect is.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and in its early stages. The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Unit.