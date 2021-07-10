Blue Bell debuts coconut cream pie flavor in celebration of National Ice Cream Month

Beloved Brenham-based ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell released a new flavor, Coconut Cream Pie, in celebration of National Ice Cream Month.

Blue Bell describes its new flavor as a “rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.”

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light, and silky-smooth. You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie.”

Back in 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Each July, Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of seasonal or new flavor, according to a release.

“We love National Ice Cream Month,” Breed said. “It is an entire month dedicated to celebrating our favorite food, ice cream!”

Coconut Cream Pie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, Blue Bell fans can also find returning favorite flavors Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores this July.