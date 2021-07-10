3 injured during shooting outside of barbershop in northeast Houston, police say

Police investigating after three people shot in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a gunman who shot three people in northeast Houston Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1008 block of Tidwell Road around 3:40 p.m.

Officers said two men were arguing outside of a barbershop when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder twice.

Police said two innocent bystanders who were walking out of the barbershop at the time of the shooting were also shot.

All three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said three adults were shot and transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Officers are searching for the suspect who they say fled the scene in a black Nissan Frontier.