WATCH LIVE: Shelter-in-place issued while firefighters work to put out blaze at CenterPoint Energy facility in west Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A shelter-in-place has been issued while firefighters work to put out a blaze at a CenterPoint facility in west Houston.

CenterPoint Energy crews said they are responding to a transformer fire at the Addicks Substation located at 2105 Brittmoore in Spring Branch. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

CenterPoint said crews are working closely with local first responders to make sure the area is safe. No injuries or outages have been reported in the incident.

City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place for the area order due to chemicals from the fire. Officials didn’t have details on what those chemicals are.

The boundaries that are set up for shelter-in-place are:

North boundary of Clay Road

East boundary of Gessner Road

South boundary of Westview Drive

West boundary N. Eldridge Parkway

City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place on July 9, 2021, for the area order due to chemicals from the fire. (KPRC 2)

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.