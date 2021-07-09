Lovers’ quarrel ends with girlfriend using boyfriend’s gun to shoot him in abdomen, police say

Aymara Fernandez-Fajardo, 33, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member in connection with the shooting of her boyfriend, police said.

HOUSTON – A woman was taken into custody after police said an argument with her boyfriend ended with him in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday on Elmside Drive at Westheimer Road in west Houston, according to police.

Police said Aymara Fernandez-Fajardo and her boyfriend, Jose Gonzalez, got into an argument at the location on Elmside. During the argument, Gonzalez took Fernandez-Fajardo’s cellphone and went to his vehicle, authorities said.

Fernandez-Fajardo followed Gonzalez and tried to get her phone back, but police said Gonzalez threw it into the street.

At that point, Fernandez-Fajardo reached into Gonzalez’s vehicle and took his phone, which caused a struggle between the two, authorities said. While they were struggling, Fernandez-Fajardo managed to get ahold of Gonzalez’s gun, which was on his waistband, according to police.

Officials said Fernandez-Fajardo pulled the trigger and shot Gonzalez in the lower abdomen. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for the injury.

Fernandez-Fajardo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault of a family member.