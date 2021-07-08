Mother arrested for driving drunk with her 3 children in the car, authorities say

Jennifer Vasquez, 39, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under the age of 15

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after authorities said she was found driving drunk with her three children in the vehicle.

The incident happened Wednesday in the 8100 block of Forest Glen Drive, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said his deputies responded to a call at a home in the area. The caller told authorities the woman, identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Vasquez, had fled the scene in her vehicle.

Herman said deputies located Vasquez’s vehicle nearby. When authorities pulled her over, deputies said they conducted a field sobriety test, which Vasquez failed.

Deputies said Vasquez’s children, ages 7, 8 and 13, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Authorities said Vasquez was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under the age of 15. Her bail was set at $1,000.