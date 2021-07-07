Looking for a job? Blossom Hotel Houston Medical Center hiring for several hospitality positions with sign-on bonuses

An image of Blossom Hotel, set to open at Medical Center later this summer.

HOUSTON – Need a job, Houston? Several openings for a luxurious hotel opening soon at the Medical Center was announced Wednesday -- and it includes a sign-on bonus.

Blossom Hotel Houston Medical Center, soon to open later this summer, is hiring for several positions, including for the front desk and housekeeping. Restaurant and bar positions will also be available, according to a news release from the company representing the hotel.

Those who get hired during the event will receive a $500 sign-on bonus for part-time positions and $1,000 for full-time positions.

Our Career and Job Placement department is busy and great. Check out its latest offering: Posted by Houston Community College Central on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The hiring event will take place at Houston Community College-Central Campus inside the Learning Hub Science Building on Wednesday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

To view a full list of positions, click here. For more details on the hiring event, you can call 832-952-6137.