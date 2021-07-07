How Houston-area parents can receive free help to enroll children into area schools

HOUSTON – Houston-area parents looking forward to sending their children back to school in-person can get help at an event later this month.

Families Empowered, an organization that works with Houston-area families with school-aged children, will be hosting a free Pre-K-12 Houston School Fair on Saturday, July 17 at Ripley House.

Parents can receive free enrollment help and information from Houston-area Independent School District schools, charter schools and tuition-based private schools. Information will be available in both English and Spanish.

According to Families Empowered, a recent survey found that 75 percent of parents felt that their children needed a “moderate-to-overwhelming” amount of catch-up at school, as COVID-19 changed how students learned during the pandemic.

The event is family-friendly and will have activities, games, and prizes for all ages to keep children busy.

Ad

Tickets to the fair are free and can be requested on the Houston School Fair website. For more information, click here.