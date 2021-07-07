Heavy rain causes street flooding in Aransas County

ROCKPORT – A strong line of storms continues to move through parts of southeast Texas this week.

Heavy rain caused several roads to flood in parts of Fulton and Rockport.

Officials say about three to six inches of rain has fallen in the last few hours, and more rain is headed to Aransas County. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

One man said it is the most rain he has seen since Hurricane Harvey.

KPRC 2 witnessed emergency crews help one driver who was stranded in the high water and another driver had to be pulled from a ditch.

The city of Rockport is encouraging people to turn around and don’t drown when comes to driving on the flooded roads.

The area could see an additional one to three inches of rain in the next few hours.