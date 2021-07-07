Have you seen Kayeden Matthew Stutzman? Authorities believe San Antonio boy is in ‘grave or immediate danger’

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Authorities on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy reported missing in San Antonio.

Officials believe Kayeden Stutzman may be in grave or immediate danger.

The young boy is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes weighing 25 pounds and standing 3′ tall.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Erik Anthony Stutzman, 28, in connection with Kayeden’s abduction.

Stutzman is described as a white male weighing 140 pounds and standing 5′8′' with black hair and brown eyes.

Stutzman is reportedly driving a Gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of NTZ6442. He was last heard from in San Antonio, Texas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.