Fort Bend County Judge to give update on progress of Small Business Grant Program

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday on the progress of the county’s Small Business Grant Program.

The program was created to stabilize existing small businesses in Fort Bend County that have had significant business disruption due to the impact of COVID-19.

George will be joined by county business leaders, economic development officials, and chambers of commerce, including business owners who have received assistance from the grant program.

The small business emergency grant program was approved in the late summer of 2020 by George and the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court. Since then, the court has allocated a total of $157.6 million to support Fort Bend’s small business community, according to a news release.

According to the release, the program has been a “perpetual grant initiative that has three phases allowing for up to three grants for each eligible business.

In addition to the emergency grant program, the county launched another program to help small businesses -- particularly minority and disadvantaged businesses that did not receive PPP loans -- by partnering with Carter Brothers Consulting to help turn things around.

The news conference is scheduled for noon. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event. You can watch it in the video player that will appear at the top of this article.