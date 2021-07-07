Father shoots son in neck after argument in Whole Foods parking lot near Katy, FBCSO says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

KATY, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a father shot his son in the parking lot of a Whole Foods near Katy Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the store’s parking lot located at 6645 S Fry Road around 7 p.m.

Deputies said a father and his son got into an argument and the father shot the son in the neck.

The son was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police did not disclose if an arrest has been made in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.