Delta variant tied to COVID-19 outbreak at Galveston Co. church camp; 6 fully vaccinated patients also tested positive

More than 125 youth, adults test positive for COVID-19 after outbreak at Clear Creek Community Church camp

GALVESTON – The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in additional sample cases in the recent coronavirus outbreak at a church camp in Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Health District.

Health officials confirmed that the variant was identified in three test samples after 57 Galveston County youth and adults tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Delta variant is highly contagious, more so than other strains. And people who are unvaccinated are at most risk,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.

It was also confirmed that six fully vaccinated patients also tested positive for the coronavirus. The health district is calling those six cases “breakthrough cases,” which is defined as someone becoming infected more than 14 days after their second COVID-19 vaccination.

The health district was notified of the first positive COVID-19 case tied to the camp on June 27. Officials said 47 cases are in youth and adults 12 years and older while 10 are in youth younger than 12 years.

More than 450 adults and youth in grades six-12 from the are attended the camper late last month outside of the county.

More than 125 youths, adults test positive for COVID-19 after outbreak at Clear Creek Community Church camp

In addition to the 57 cases, more than 90 people, including non-Galveston County residents, have self-reported to the health district that they have tested positive, according to the release.

Health officials said there may be a delay in labs reporting cases to the health district due to the holiday weekend. The health district said those at the camp who do not live in Galveston County would be reported their cases to their county of residence.

Anyone who attended the church camp who begins to feel sick or is in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive should get tested and quarantine at home while waiting for test results, according to health officials.