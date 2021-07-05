Houstonians return to Eleanor Tinsley Park for annual Freedom Over Texas fireworks show

HOUSTON – America is celebrating its Independence Day with the return of in-person fireworks shows.

The 2021 Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show kicked off at Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston.

“Happy Fourth of July,” one kid said.

On Sunday, people packed the park for a big celebration.

“Ecstatic! This is what we needed after COVID. Just bring everybody together. Real people still exist, so this is nice,” said Arshawnaise Crocket.

Marlene Ramirez and her family said the fireworks show is a tradition.

“We brought some snacks to keep busy while we wait and we are very excited for the show tonight,” she said.

Last year, no one could watch the show in person because of the pandemic. Mayor Sylvester Turner said it is refreshing to see people congregating again.

“It’s an indication that we are getting back to some sense of normalcy and so let me encourage people to get the vaccine. About 58-59% of Houstonians have gotten the first shot and about 54% are fully vaccinated,” Mayor Turner said.

It is a night many people will never forget.

“Happy Fourth of July!” one family said.