Deputies searching for man who allegedly shot 2 people at west Harris County bar

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say shot and injured two men at a bar in west Harris County.

On Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Lazy Frog Bar located at 4331 N State Highway 6.

Witnesses told deputies that a 34-year-old man was involved in a fight and escorted out of the bar around 2:40 a.m.

Deputies said the man returned to the bar shortly after with a pistol in his hand and aimed it at a man. The victim then pulled out a gun of his own and shot towards the suspect, but missed him.

Deputies said the suspect returned fire, shooting the victim and a 36-year-old bar employee. Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, which is believed to be a Nissan Juke, 2015-2020 model, possibly mustard yellow or a goldish color, according to deputies.

Ad

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, stocky build, with several tattoos on his arm, neck and chest area.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-247-9100 or Crime Stoppers at calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).