Officials blame fireworks for large house fire in Highland area

Officials said used fireworks were to blame for a large house fire Saturday night in the Highland area.

Investigators said crews responded to a house fire around 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Inwood Lane.

Multiple crews, including the Highlands Fire Department, Crosby Fire Department, Channelview Fire Department, and Sheldon Fire Department, responded to the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly and no injuries were reported, according to officials. However, the family lost their home and pet.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started from used fireworks being placed in a plastic trash can too close to the house.

Officials reminded residents that they should always soak used fireworks in a bucket of water before disposal.