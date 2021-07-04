HCSO: Woman critically injured during ATM robbery in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was critically injured overnight during an ATM robbery in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, at approximately 11:06 PM, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 12100 block of Veterans Memorial Dr. in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, deputies found a female victim sitting in a car near a drive through ATM machine. The female sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation revealed the female victim and her husband were depositing money at the ATM when a white four-door car blocked them in. A Hispanic male exited the passenger’s seat of the car, pointed a gun at the woman and her husband, and demanded they withdraw money from the ATM.

The man complied. At some point, the woman honked her can horn in an attempt to draw attention to the robbery. The suspect then shot into the car multiple times, striking the woman, investigators said.

The suspect then fled the parking lot in the white car.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.