Have you seen him? Houston police ask for public’s help locating suspect wanted for indecency with a child

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division asked for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for indecency with a child.

During an investigation, a victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Clifton Castro, performed indecent sexual acts on the child victim at a residence in in the 3000 block of Shadowbriar Drive in Houston, Texas in February of 2018, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Fugitive Clifton Castro, 46, is described as White male, approximately 6′4″, 212 lbs., with blue eyes and long brown hair. Castro’s appearance differs dramatically with short hair, according to police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.