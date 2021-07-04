3-year-old boy hit, killed by car in NW Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy died after being hit by a car on the Fourth of July, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Investigators said the auto-pedestrian accident occurred before 3 p.m. on the 16000 block of Sugar Tree in northwest Harris County.

Officials have not confirmed who hit the child or what the child was doing before the crash. However, the person who hit the child stayed on the scene, according to Pct. 4 Lt. Lance Rogers.

“Very, very tragic. We are still trying to gather our information. We will keep everybody abreast at what’s going on as we conduct this investigation but at this point and time I cannot answer any information,” said Rogers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.